Play

49ers' Carlos Hyde: Expects to play Sunday

Hyde expects to play Sunday against Arizona, but he'll need to test his injured hip in pregame warmups, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hyde was a limited participant for a third straight day at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Hyde (hip) will be a game-time decision. Undrafted rookie Matt Breida would figure to pick up most of the slack if Hyde were unable to play.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories