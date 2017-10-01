49ers' Carlos Hyde: Expects to play Sunday
Hyde expects to play Sunday against Arizona, but he'll need to test his injured hip in pregame warmups, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Hyde was a limited participant for a third straight day at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Hyde (hip) will be a game-time decision. Undrafted rookie Matt Breida would figure to pick up most of the slack if Hyde were unable to play.
More News
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...