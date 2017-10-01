49ers' Carlos Hyde: Expects to play Sunday

Hyde expects to play Sunday against Arizona, but he'll need to test his injured hip in pregame warmups, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hyde was a limited participant for a third straight day at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable on the official injury report. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that Hyde (hip) will be a game-time decision. Undrafted rookie Matt Breida would figure to pick up most of the slack if Hyde were unable to play.