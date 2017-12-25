49ers' Carlos Hyde: Finds end zone

Hyde ran for 54 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries against Jacksonville on Sunday, adding three receptions for 19 yards.

Backup Matt Breida was more explosive than Hyde, totaling 74 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries, but Hyde's 21 carries are a reassuring indication that Breida is still viewed as a complementary runner behind Hyde's workhorse role. Hyde gets a shot next week at a Rams defense that's generally been vulnerable on the ground this year, and his offense as a whole is constantly looking brighter under the direction of Jimmy Garoppolo.