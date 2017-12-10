49ers' Carlos Hyde: Finds pay dirt for first time since Week 6
Hyde rushed 14 times for 78 yards and a touchdown while failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 26-16 win over Houston.
The highlight of Hyde's afternoon was his first touchdown since Week 6. He was originally bottled up down the middle on that play, but bounced it outside for a two-yard score to make it 10-3 just before the two-minute warning in the first half. San Francisco has won consecutive road games with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, so Hyde's workload should remain lofty at home next week against the Titans.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...