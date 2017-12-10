49ers' Carlos Hyde: Finds pay dirt for first time since Week 6

Hyde rushed 14 times for 78 yards and a touchdown while failing to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 26-16 win over Houston.

The highlight of Hyde's afternoon was his first touchdown since Week 6. He was originally bottled up down the middle on that play, but bounced it outside for a two-yard score to make it 10-3 just before the two-minute warning in the first half. San Francisco has won consecutive road games with Jimmy Garoppolo under center, so Hyde's workload should remain lofty at home next week against the Titans.