49ers' Carlos Hyde: Grinds out pair of scores
Hyde (hip) carried 25 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns and secured three of four targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.
Hyde gutted out a sore hip that caused a first-half exit to set up the Niners for a potential game-tying two-point conversion by powering into the end zone from one yard out on fourth down with 2:13 remaining. The would-be game-tying throw from Brian Hoyer to Trent Taylor was unsuccessful, but Hyde finished with what was a rewarding performance for his fantasy owners. Despite summer rumblings that head coach Kyle Shanahan was looking for a reason to potentially reduce his role, Hyde has once again emerged as the clear-cut lead back within the team's new offensive system. He's tallied 40 carries for 208 yards and Thursday's pair of scores over the last two games, so he appears to be quite the natural fit in Shanahan's scheme thus far. He'll look to continue grinding out the yards in a Week 4 road tilt against the Cardinals.
