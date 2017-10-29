49ers' Carlos Hyde: Held below 50 total yards

Hyde rushed 12 times for 25 yards and caught four of a team-high nine targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia came in with the league's stingiest run defense and lived up to lofty expectations by limiting Hyde to 2.1 yards per carry and his second-lowest rushing yardage total of the season. Hyde's ineffectiveness led to more playing time for backup running back Matt Breida, who took advantage of the opportunity with 56 yards from scrimmage and a receiving touchdown on nine touches. Breida won't steal much work from Hyde when the starter plays well, but San Francisco's impotent offense isn't fantasy-friendly at any position due to a lack of scoring opportunities.