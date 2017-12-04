49ers' Carlos Hyde: Kept in check in win
Hyde rushed 17 times for 54 yards and added 12 more while catching three of five pass attempts in Sunday's 15-14 victory over the Bears.
While it was hoped that a change at quarterback might mean improved production from Hyde, such was not the case in Jimmy Garoppolo's first start for San Francisco. It was the 26-year-old's sixth straight contest without a touchdown and second straight with fewer than 70 total yards. To make matters worse, Matt Breida also saw 12 carries and nearly equaled Hyde's output with 45 yards. No matter who is under center in Week 14, the former Buckeye faces a tough Houston run defense and will be tough to depend on as much more than a flex option.
