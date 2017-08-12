49ers' Carlos Hyde: Limited action in preseason opener
Hyde didn't net any yards on his two rushes and secured his sole target for three yards in Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Chiefs.
Hyde was dropped for a two-yard loss on the 49ers' second play before making up those yards on the first play of the second possession. The Ohio State product added a three-yard reception during that same drive before taking a seat for the night. Despite the abbreviated appearance Friday, the 26-year-old is still considered the favorite for the top tailback job, and he figures to see considerably more snaps in the second preseason tilt versus the Broncos.
