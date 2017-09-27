49ers' Carlos Hyde: Limited due to hip issue

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanhan said Hyde likely will be limited at practice all week due to a sore hip, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hyde suffered the injury during Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams, but he reentered the contest and finished with 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 28 touches (three receptions). The 49ers don't sound too worried about Hyde's availability for Sunday's game in Arizona, but the hip is apparently enough of a concern to affect Hyde's practice participation. Any setbacks or limitations would lead to an expanded role for undrafted rookie Matt Breida, whose backup job has yielded only 11 carries and six targets in three games. Hyde seems to be on track to fill his usual workhorse role.