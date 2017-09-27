49ers' Carlos Hyde: Limited Wednesday

Hyde (hip) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

As head coach Kyle Shanahan predicted prior to the session, Hyde will have a cap on his reps all week due to a sore hip, which he sustained last Thursday against the Rams. The move is likely a precautionary measure to keep Hyde as fresh as possible for the long run. With his injury history in mind, the 49ers are warranted in this belief, but his status should still be monitored as the week goes on to ensure he suits up Sunday at Arizona.