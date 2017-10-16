49ers' Carlos Hyde: Not believed to be on trade block

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said the team isn't looking to trade Hyde, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports. "Absolutely 100 percent false," Shanahan said Sunday when he was asked about trade rumors. "There's nothing true about that."

Hyde has a lengthy injury history and is in the final year of his rookie contract with an 0-6 team. While a trade might seem to make sense, Hyde's performance this season -- along with his ability to play every game -- might have the Niners thinking about keeping him around beyond 2017. He's been a solid fit in Shanahan's offense, gaining 4.2 yards per carry while catching 23 passes in six games. Hyde only gained 28 yards on 13 carries in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Redskins, but he made up for it with a pair of one-yard touchdown runs and 47 receiving yards on five catches. Top backup Matt Breida had only six touches for 36 yards, after taking 13 touches for 71 yards the previous week in Indianapolis. Hyde seems to be locked in for a heavy workload Week 7 against the Cowboys.