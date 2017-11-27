49ers' Carlos Hyde: Picks up 68 yards
Hyde rushed for 47 yards on 16 carries and added 21 yards on seven catches during Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.
Sunday's outing snapped a two-game streak in which Hyde had topped 100 total yards. Though it's hard to find many silver linings in San Francisco's season, Hyde has actually averaged an impressive 85 total yards per game this year and is well on his way to shattering his career high for a season. What's held him back from a fantasy perspective is the fact that he's scored in just two games this season. That might be an issue more illustrative of the 49ers' overall struggles and might be solved to a certain extent should Jimmy Garoppolo be handed the keys to the offense.
