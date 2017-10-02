49ers' Carlos Hyde: Plays through hip pain

Hyde admitted that he dealt with some hip pain during Sunday's 18-15 overtime loss to the Cardinals, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group reports. "I felt it a little bit in the game but it didn't slow me down, so we'll see (Monday)," said Hyde. "I didn't feel like myself all the way, but I felt like I could still be effective."

Hyde had 16 carries for 68 yards and five catches for 27 yards -- solid results against an Arizona defense that's surrendering only 3.2 yards per carry on the season. It seems he made it through the contest without aggravating his hip too much, but he'll likely still be on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Indianapolis.