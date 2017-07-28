49ers' Carlos Hyde: Preparing well for upcoming campaign

Hyde (knee) is excited about the opportunity to play in new coach Kyle Shanahan's zone running scheme, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports.

Hyde rushed for a career-best 988 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and totaled nine touchdowns in 13 games prior to suffering a season-ending torn MCL last year. In the wake of that success, however, Hyde was tasked with adjusting to Shanahan's scheme while overcoming his injury this offseason. Although it's unclear how close Hyde is to being 100 percent again, he impressed San Francisco's staff by reporting to camp at 228 pounds, the lightest he's weighed since high school. That improved physique should help him with outside zone runs, and the fact that Hyde is entering the final year of his rookie contract should provide further incentive to fend off competition from rookie Joe Williams, Tim Hightower and Kapri Bibbs to have a strong season.