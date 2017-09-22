49ers' Carlos Hyde: Questionable to return Thursday
Hyde suffered a hip injury and is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Rams, Joe Fann of the team's official site reports.
Hyde has been on the sideline getting his left hip examined but doesn't appear to be too shaken up. Look for more updates to come as the game progresses. In the meantime, the 49ers will have Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert as the only available running backs.
