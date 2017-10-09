49ers' Carlos Hyde: Receives eight carries versus Colts
Hyde gained 11 yards on eight carries and turned his only target into a seven-yard gain during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts.
Hyde was quite ineffective in his limited opportunities and took a backseat to Matt Breida, who gained 49 yards on 10 carries and was targeted five times in the passing game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that he was merely going with the hot hand, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle, and that the decision had nothing to do with a hip injury that has nagged Hyde of late. An effective rusher over the season's first few weeks, Hyde should return to a normal workload next time out agianst the Redskins.
