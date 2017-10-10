49ers' Carlos Hyde: Remains starter, but playing time not guaranteed

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Hyde is still the 49ers' starting running back, but a "hot hand" approach will determine touches for the remainder of games, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Hyde was held to just 18 yards on nine touches (both season lows) against the Colts on Sunday, and he was sidelined during the team's final three drives in favor of rookie Matt Breida. Shanahan said that his starter was not limited by a prior hip injury, and he simply was going with the "hot hand" later in the contest, a trend that may continue going forward. Hyde was averaging 102.3 scrimmage yards over his previous four games, so fantasy owners are hoping that Week 5's clunker was nothing more than an anomaly. That said, those with stock in the 26-year-old should check if Breida is available, as Shanahan's comments indicate that he has no qualms changing their roles based off performance alone.