49ers' Carlos Hyde: Reports to camp in great shape
General manager John Lynch stated that Hyde (knee) reported to camp in "tremendous" shape, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Lynch added that that his running back had dropped weight during the offseason, coming in at 228 pounds, his lightest as a pro. Unfortunately, the 49ers have remained mum on the status of Hyde's MCL injury that sidelined him at the end of the 2016 season, but the fact that he has showed up in great shape bodes well for his chances to be ready for the beginning of the season. The 25-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract, so he will look to establish himself as the lead dog in San Francisco despite the additions of Joe Williams and Tim Hightower this offseason.
