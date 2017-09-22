Play

49ers' Carlos Hyde: Returns to field

Hyde (hip) returned to Thursday's game against the Rams.

Hyde took a couple of series off to get his left hip examined but he's now back in the contest. The injury will be something to keep an eye on for the remainder of the game, especially considering the 49ers are only carrying three running backs on the active roster.

