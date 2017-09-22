49ers' Carlos Hyde: Returns to field
Hyde (hip) returned to Thursday's game against the Rams.
Hyde took a couple of series off to get his left hip examined but he's now back in the contest. The injury will be something to keep an eye on for the remainder of the game, especially considering the 49ers are only carrying three running backs on the active roster.
More News
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Grinds out pair of scores•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Fuels offense in divisional loss•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Flashes receiving skills in season opener•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Set for large role this season•
-
49ers' Carlos Hyde: Scores receiving touchdown Sunday•
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...