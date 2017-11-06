49ers' Carlos Hyde: Sent off Sunday
Hyde was ejected from Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Quarterback C.J. Beathard took a hit from Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea during a foot-first slide, inducing a brawl between those on the field. In the aftermath, Hyde was among three players booted from the contest -- also, the Cards' Haason Reddick and Frostee Rucker -- which won't allow him to build upon his 125 yards from scrimmage, including 84 yards from nine catches (on 11 targets). It remains to be seen if there will be any additional punishment from the NFL, but Hyde is the clear-cut No. 1 running back in San Francisco.
