49ers' Carlos Hyde: Still limited but feeling good
Hyde (hip) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
While his level of practice participation hasn't changed since last week, Hyde said Wednesday that he avoided any setbacks and is feeling much better, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports. Hyde played through the injury in Sunday's 18-15 overtime loss to the Cardinals, piling up 16 carries for 68 yards and five catches for 27 yards, though his 69 percent offensive snap share marked a new low for the season. With top backup Matt Breida (ankle) now hurting and Hyde feeling a bit better, it won't be surprising if the veteran jumps back above 70 percent in Sunday's game against the Colts.
