49ers' Carlos Hyde: Strikes twice in loss

Hyde rushed for 28 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and added 47 yards on five catches in Sunday's 26-24 loss to Washington.

Both of Hyde's touchdowns came on goal-line plunges, the second knotting the game up at 17 points apiece. Hyde also provided rookie C.J. Beathard with a valuable security blanket in the passing game, as all five of his receptions came after Beathard entered the game in the second quarter. Hyde finds himself in an interesting predicament, considering San Francisco's front office seems to be looking to shed older players with an eye on 2018. Consequently, Hyde could go the way of Navorro Bowman or stick around while rookie Matt Breida eats into his touches.