49ers' Carlos Hyde: Stymied by Titans defense
Hyde carried 16 times for 25 yards and caught both his targets for an additional 14 yards during Sunday's 25-23 win over the Titans.
Hyde faced a tough matchup on paper, but his miserable 1.6 yards per carry were a bit of a surprise considering how effectively his team was able to move the ball. His long gain went for just eight yards in this one as he tied his second-lowest output of the season. Hyde figures to benefit in the long term from the acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo, but he has just 3.3 yards per carry on 47 totes since the latter took over. He'll face a challenge as he tries to get going next week against the tough Jaguars defense.
