49ers' Carlos Hyde: Suiting up Week 4

Hyde (hip) is listed as active Sunday at Arizona.

Hyde appears to be in the clear after tending to a sore hip, which he sustained during the 49ers' loss in Week 3 to the Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has made a concerted effort to keep Hyde heavily involved in the offense with 49 carries and 12 catches (on 16 targets) through three contests. That said, Hyde may find tough sledding against a Cardinals defense that has allowed 2.8 YPC to running backs in 2017.