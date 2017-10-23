49ers' Carlos Hyde: Tallies 88 yards in blowout loss

Hyde ran for 68 yards on 14 carries while adding 20 receiving yards on four catches in Sunday's 40-10 loss to Dallas.

Hyde did his best with the opportunities he received (4.9 YPC), but the 49ers were forced to abandon run early after falling behind by multiple scores in the first quarter. It is important to note that the veteran dominated the running back touches (14 of 17) and targets (eight of nine) after it appeared that rookie Matt Breida had created a timeshare in the backfield a couple of weeks ago. The heavy usage follows reports that Hyde was on the trade block, and while the club denied such allegations, his continued usage deep into a blowout loss suggests that they are trying to showcase his skills for potential suitors. Whether he lands somewhere else or sticks around in San Francisco, it is clear that 26-year-old can produce anywhere considering his strong play (fourth-straight year with over 4.0 YPC) behind one of the league's worst offensive lines. While the 49ers are likely to suffer a similar poor fate against the Eagles next week, their commitment to the run combined with Hyde's usage in the passing game should keep him in starting territory in most formats.