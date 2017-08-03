49ers' Carlos Hyde: Thriving so far

Hyde has put himself in good position to win the starting job with a strong first week of training camp, Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area reports.

It's still early but Hyde seems to be comfortable in Kyle Shanahan's system -- something GM John Lynch voiced concern about during the offseason. The fourth-year back may not possess the pass-catching skills his new coach covets, but his running style at least should make for a strong fit in a zone blocking scheme. Tim Hightower reportedly is also off to a nice start at camp, while rookie fourth-rounder Joe Williams is struggling with ball security and picking up the offensive system. There's still plenty of time for both players to challenge Hyde, though they may end up fighting for a chunk of the workload rather than his starting job.