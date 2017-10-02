49ers' Carlos Hyde: Totals 95 yards in OT loss
Hyde rushed 16 times for 68 yards and caught five of six targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.
Entering the day as the league's third-leading rusher, Hyde played through a hip injury despite being limited in practice all week and still averaged over 4.3 yards per carry. The problem was the rest of his team, as an ineffective offense led to a suboptimal game script that probably prevented the 49ers from using their most lethal offensive weapon as many times as they'd like. Fortunately, Hyde gets a much more inviting matchup in Week 5 when the Niners travel to Indianapolis.
