49ers' Carlos Hyde: Works as clear top dog

Hyde had eight carries for 26 yards in Saturday's preseason game against Denver.

The threat to Hyde's starting gig seems to have been overblown, as he took each of his eight carries before the Niners gave one to another running back. That one went to Tim Hightower, who coughed the ball up for San Francisco's third turnover in a span of 10 snaps. Rookie fourth-round pick Joe Williams had only one carry for one yard, after taking seven totes for 60 yards in the preseason opener. Some combination of Hightower and Williams still figures to be involved, but Hyde will enter Week 1 as the lead runner so long as he stays healthy.