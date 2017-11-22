The 49ers claimed Marsh off waivers Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Marsh was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday. He appeared in nine games for New England this season, accruing 19 tackles and one sack as a rotational defensive lineman. The UCLA product will likely take on a similar role with the Niners.

