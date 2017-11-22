49ers' Cassius Marsh: Claimed by San Francisco
The 49ers claimed Marsh off waivers Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Marsh was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday. He appeared in nine games for New England this season, accruing 19 tackles and one sack as a rotational defensive lineman. The UCLA product will likely take on a similar role with the Niners.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
What You Missed: QB change in Denver
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers