Marsh exited practice early Friday due to a groin injury, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The extent of Marsh's injury hasn't been revealed, so it's best to consider him day-to-day unless something suggests otherwise. Assuming the issue doesn't cost him regular-season action, March should rotate in on the defensive line for the 49ers in 2018 after playing a career-high 457 defensive snaps last season.

