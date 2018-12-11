Marsh has entered the league's concussion protocol, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's unclear exactly as to where Marsh obtained the injury, but there's a chance he'll be forced to miss next week's game. Given the nature of the league's stance on head injuries, Marsh will have to prove beyond all doubt that he is symptom-free before he can make a return to the gridiron.

