The 49ers re-signed Marsh to a two-year contract Wednesday.

A late-season waiver pickup for the 49ers, Marsh upgraded the team's dormant pass rush over the final six games of 2017, providing two sacks and 11 tackles. He also established himself as a mainstay on the team's kick-coverage and return units, with only Dekoda Watson playing more snaps on special teams from Week 12 onward. Look for the 25-year-old to rotate in regularly on defense and play a prominent role on special teams again in 2018.