49ers' Cassius Marsh: Notches two sacks
Marsh had three tackles (two solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 14-9 loss tot the Bears.
Marsh has been feast or famine for much of the season as he now has 5.5 sacks, 2.5 of which came Week 9 at Oakland. The 26-year-old played 29 of 64 defensive snaps Sunday as he continues to serve in a rotational role at defensive end for the 49ers.
