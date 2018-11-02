Marsh had four tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks in Thursday's 34-3 win over Oakland.

Marsh was a force off the edge against a Raiders offensive line that was without tackle Donald Penn, setting a new career high in sacks. The 26-year-old had just one sack coming into Thursday's contest, and his situational role limits his upside as an IDP option despite the career day.

