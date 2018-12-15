Marsh (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Marsh was forced out of Week 14's game against the Broncos and landed in the league's concussion protocol. Although he's not a starter, Marsh plays a respectable role in the 49ers defense by averaging 35 defensive snaps per game. Ronald Blair will see an uptick in usage if Marsh can't go.

