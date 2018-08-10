49ers' Cassius Marsh: Suits up Thursday
Marsh (groin) was active for Thursday's preseason opener, recording a tackle in limited action.
Marsh is expected to be used as a pass-rush specialist and special teams contributor with the 49ers after inking a two-year extension this past offseason. The 24-year-old recorded three sacks in a similar role with both the Patriots and 49ers in 2017.
