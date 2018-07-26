Thornton signed a contract with the 49ers on Wednesday, according to the 49ers' official site.

Thornton has been a bit of a journeyman throughout his NFL career, logging stints with the Eagles, Cowboys and Bills across seven seasons. He has appeared in 89 games (48 starts) and registered 278 tackles, 7.5 sacks, six passes defensed, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.