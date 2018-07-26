Thornton signed a contract Wednesday with the 49ers.

Thornton has been a bit of a journeyman throughout his NFL career, logging stints with the Eagles, Cowboys and Bills across seven seasons. He has appeared in 89 games (48 starts) and registered 278 tackles and 7.5 sacks. The 30-year-old will likely vie for a depth role along the defensive line during training camp.

