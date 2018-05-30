49ers' Chanceller James: Practicing in limited fashion
James (knee) was able to participate in individual drills at practice Wednesday, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.
James spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve due a torn ACL he suffered in the 49ers' preseason opener last August. It shouldn't be long before he's able to participate in the team's full practice, and the expectation is that he'll be operating without any restrictions by the time training camp starts up in this summer.
