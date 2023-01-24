Omenihu was arrested Monday at his home in San Jose on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, Robert Salonga of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

He was booked into Santa Clara County jail after police were called to his home, where a woman claiming to be the 25-year-old defensive end's girlfriend told the arriving officers that she was pushed to the ground during an argument. Omenihu was released from jail after posting bail, and the 49ers confirmed in a statement Tuesday that they were aware of the incident and still in the process of gathering further information on the matter. Omenihu, who played 16 snaps in Sunday's win over the Cowboys in the divisional round, picked up an oblique injury during the contest and is uncertain to be available for this weekend's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia.