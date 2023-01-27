Omenihu (oblique) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles, Eric Williams of FoxSports.com reports.

Omenihu played 16 snaps in the 49ers' divisional-round win over Dallas but picked up an oblique injury during the contest that caused him to be a limited participant during Wednesday and Thursday's practices. However, he logged a full session Friday and has been cleared for game action. The 49ers said Omenihu, who was arrested Monday at his home in San Jose on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, has stayed with the team since posting bail and will be available as long as the legal process plays out, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.