49ers' Charles Omenihu: Suiting up Sunday
Omenihu will play in Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With Nick Bosa out, Omenihu will take over starting defensive end duties. The 25-year-old has totaled seven tackles and two sacks through the first five games of the 2022 campaign,
