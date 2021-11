Woerner was on the field for 11 offensive snaps (19 percent), but did not receive a target in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Arizona.

George Kittle was activated off of injured reserve prior to the contest, effectively ending Woerner's short run as fill-in starter. The 23-year-old accrued four receptions (five targets) for 41 yards in the three games he filled in for Kittle. Woerner remains a fantasy afterthought in his current role.