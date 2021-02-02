Woerner appeared in 14 games for the 49ers during the 2020 season, finishing with three receptions for 36 yards and no touchdowns.

Injuries to San Francisco's top two tight ends opened up some sparse playing time for the rookie. Most of Woerner's time on the 53-man roster was spent on special teams, but he impressed his position coaches as early as training camp with his combination of size and speed (similar to what another late-round tight end did before exploding into a star in San Francisco). It would be a stretch to assume Woerner could replicate George Kittle's rise into stardom, but the 22-year-old does fit the profile of this next generation of tight ends who are asked to not only block, but to also provide plus athleticism at the position. Woerner could jump as high as second on the depth chart for the 49ers in 2021, but for now, he will be a fantasy afterthought until he gets an opportunity to prove himself.