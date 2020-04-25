49ers' Charlie Woerner: San Francisco snags in sixth

The 49ers selected Woerner in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 190th overall.

Woerner played a part-time role during his four-year collegiate tenure at Georgia, mostly seeing utilization as a lead blocker. Due to Woerner's bulk (6-foot-5, 244 pounds) and willingness to embrace contact, he has a shot at earning a role as a blocker in the run game for San Francisco.