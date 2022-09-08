Ward (groin) was not listed on San Francisco's injury report Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Ward returned to practice this past Sunday after sitting out with a groin injury over the previous couple of weeks, though he now appears to officially be passed this issue. The 26-year-old played a prominent role in the Chiefs secondary over the past four seasons, including 67 tackles, 10 passes defended and two interceptions over 13 games in 2021. Ward should now step into a starting role at cornerback opposite Emmanuel Moseley during the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against Chicago on Sunday.
More News
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Should return to practice soon•
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Out at least a week•
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Sidelined with muscle strain•
-
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Headed to San Francisco•
-
Chiefs' Charvarius Ward: More around ball in 2021•