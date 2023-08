Ward (groin) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The cornerback was limited with what appeared to be a minor injury at the start of training camp. Ward inked a three-year deal with the 49ers before the 2022 season and went on to record 87 tackles, 11 passes defended and an interception in 17 starts. The sixth-year player is slotted into his starting role at right corner for 2023.