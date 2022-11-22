site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-charvarius-ward-back-in-action | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ward (groin) has returned to Monday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Ward exited the game early in the first quarter, but he's feeling well enough to get back on the field. His return is good news for the 49ers secondary.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read