Ward (concussion) is considered questionable to play Saturday against the Commanders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Ward sustained a concussion during San Francisco's Week 15 win over Seattle on Thursday Night Football, and he was limited in each practice during Week 16 prep. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also said Thursday that the cornerback is in the "last steps" of the concussion protocol, so official word on his availability will likely come when the team announces its inactives/actives 90 minutes prior to Saturday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If Ward is sidelined, then San Francisco could be left with three available cornerbacks between Deommodore Lenoir, Samuel Womack and Ambry Thomas (ankle), the latter of whom is also considered questionable to play.