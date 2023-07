Ward has been limited during training camp as he tends to a groin injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It's not clear when Ward suffered the injury or the severity of it, but as long as he remains off the PUP list and IR, it's likely minor. The 27-year-old set career highs in tackles and passes defended last season, his first in San Francisco, after four seasons with Kansas City, and should hold down one of the starting cornerback spots when healthy.