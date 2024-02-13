Ward finished with 72 tackles (56 solo), 23 passes defended, five interceptions and the first defensive touchdown of his career across 17 starts with the 49ers.

Ward's five interceptions in 2023 matched his cumulative total from his first five seasons in the league. The former Kansas City corner has adapted well to being the No. 1 option for a team that lacked reliable defensive backs prior to his arrival. Ward was forced to watch the aforementioned Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII, which should have the starter motivated as he enters the final year of a contract signed with San Francisco in 2022.